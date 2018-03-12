Man nets 80 year sentence in 2015 murder attempt

Adam Laray Martin, 25, is sentenced to 80 years in prison. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man who stabbed his girlfriend six times and left her to die on a Shreveport street has been sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Adam Laray Martin, 25, was convicted of attempted second-degree murder on Dec. 7, 2017.

He originally faced 10 to 15 years in prison, but prosecutors filed a motion to sentence Martin as a multiple offender due to a 2014 conviction for aggravated second-degree battery.

Martin attacked his victim, Jakare Fecunda, on Apr. 12, 2015.

He left her bleeding on Acadian Shores Drive in the Huntington Park neighborhood.

She was found by a neighbor and rushed to University Health where she was hospitalized for three weeks with wounds to her head, arm, back and stomach.

Fecunda underwent four surgeries, losing part of her liver and kidney.

Martin’s sentence must be served without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.