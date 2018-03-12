Woman critically hurt when car plunged into bayou dies; good Samaritans save 3 children

Authorities say three vehicles were involved in the wreck, with one plunging into Anderson Bayou, commonly known at the duck pond. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

The woman who was critically hurt when her vehicle plunged into a Shreveport bayou has died, authorities say.

She is one of three people taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Monday evening near Shreveport-Barksdale Highway at East Kings Highway.

Three children - two 9-year-olds and a 7-year-old - were in the car when it became submerged in Anderson Bayou, commonly known as the duck pond.

Good Samaritans quickly jumped into the water and pulled the three youths to safety.

"I just saw a guy in a Jeep take his clothes off and start running in. So I pulled my truck up and jumped in after," Cole Jones recalled.

"Somebody had already gotten the three girls out. Me and him pulled the older lady out of the back seat."

All three children escaped unhurt.

The good Samaritans also got the driver to shore.

Medics began working on the her, giving her CPR as they rushed her to the ambulance and on to the hospital, where she later died.

The adult passenger's condition is unknown at this time.

No names have been released.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show 14 fire and 14 police units responded to the wreck about 6:45 p.m.

A half dozen police units remain on the scene.

All told, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said, three vehicles were involved in the wreck. Two remained on land.

Shreveport dive team members along with other fire and police personnel worked for a while to try to figure out how the wreck happened.

