318 Restaurant Week offers deals for lunch, dinner for 5 days

Beginning March 13, 318 Restaurant Week will have eateries throughout Shreveport-Bossier City cooking up one-of-a-kind menus and serving unique deals over the course of five days.

"This year, I'm gonna feature something called Feather Gumbo, because its all feather no squeal," Marilynn's Place owner Robert "Boz" Boucum said.

"We have 36 restaurants that are going to offer lunch and dinner specials," said Chris Jay, spokesman for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

"Most of the specials are $10 for lunch and $20 for dinner, and they're kind of multi-course tastings.

Jay said restaurant week, now in its third year, has more flavor than ever before.

"I think about people like Al Mono and Whisk Dessert Bar who didn't even exist this time last year. So as Shreveport-Bossier's restaurant community has grown, the pool of people who participate in restaurant week has grown."

With five days of restaurant week to fill, foodies will have plenty from which to choose.

"This whole week we're doing different specials, all with a focus on Southern food," Parish Taceaux general manager Beaux Hayes said.

"We're going to do a chicken fried steak taco on Wednesday; it's going to be pretty awesome. It's going to come with country gravy and hot water cornbread crumbles."

In addition to making your mouth water, all of the businesses participating are locally owned.

"I was really amazed at how much extra business came in, people that had never been to Marilynn's, and maybe had never been to Shreveport. But they came and they were eating their way down the list," Boucum said.

"Support the community, it's really easy to go to McDonald's and go to the drive-through," restaurant patron Douglas Moran said. "But that money goes to McDonald's headquarters. And if it's local people, that money sticks around here."

Click here for a complete list of eateries participating in restaurant week March 13-17.

