King Hardware and Gifts getting out of the hardware business

Shreveport is losing another iconic hardware store.

King Hardware and Gifts says it is getting out of the hardware business and cutting the store's footprint in half.

"With the changes in the economy, online sales and the big-box stores, we are moving in the direction where we are seeing the most growth, which is our gift shop," co-owner Elizabeth Serio McElhatten said in a statement released Monday.

The business at 5802 Line Ave. in Uptown Shopping Center will focus its efforts on its gift shop, bridal registry, housewares, lawn and garden supplies, grills and goods for outdoor living.

"We will also continue to stock silver polish and some of those other hard-to-find items our customers are always looking for," McElhatten said.

And King Hardware and Gifts, also known as King Hardware and Fancy, will remain an Ace affiliate, meaning customers still will have the ability to place orders.

With the changes will come a new name.

McElhatten said they probably are going to call the business King's Gifts.

For now, the store is trying to move out its hardware and hardware displays. The current markdown is 20 percent, McElhatten said.

"King Hardware & Gifts is excited about these changes and looks forward to serving our customers in our new journey!"

Construction is expected to start soon to cut the store in half, reducing it to the gift shop portion, McElhatten said.

It was just last summer that the city’s “oldest one-stop shop for hardware …" celebrated its 62nd year in business.

McElhatten and her husband, co-owner Nick McElhatten, bought the store in 2010.

The store’s original owner was Edwin Forrest King.

Julia Blewer, a longtime patron of the family-owned and -operated store, once recalled that he had a great sense of humor and that he one time put a sign on his door that read “Closed for my daughter’s wedding. Please come back Monday; I will need your money.”

