What happens in a downburst?

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

After strong to severe storms moved across ArkLaTex over the weekend, some of you may be wondering what exactly happened.

The area with the most damage was due to an isolated storm in East Texas tracking around 85 miles from Mount Pleasant to Waskom.

This impacted Bushy Creek Campground, where a woman was killed when a large tree fell on her tent. Seven other people, including the woman's husband, were hurt.

What happened in East Texas was not a tornado, but a downburst with damaging winds.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.