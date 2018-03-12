Bowie County man accused of family violence, arson

A man in Bowie County is in jail accused of family violence and arson.

On March 7, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office was called out to the 900 block of Runnells Street in Maud for reports of a family disturbance and house fire.

Deputies arrested William Turner for allegedly strangling a family member.

The fire investigators determined the house was initially set ablaze and a warrant was issued for Turner.

He was additionally charged with arson while he was still at Bi-State Justice Center.

His bond was not set as of Friday morning.

