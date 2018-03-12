Cause of death released in double Marshall homicide

Two men's bodies were found during a welfare call in Delatorre's home on Friday afternoon. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

The Harrison County Justice of the Peace has released the suspected cause of death for the two people killed in Marshall on March 2.

Leon Bowman, 31 and Justin C. Williams, 30 both reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck, chest and upper extremities, according to Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Clarice Watkins.

Bowman and Williams' bodies were found during a welfare call in Delatorre's home on Friday afternoon.

The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 46-year-old Jesus Molina Delatorre, who they believe is connected to the deaths.

District Judge Brad Morin has signed a warrant for Delatorre charging him with Capital Murder.

