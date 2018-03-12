CMN program helps young athletes enhance skills

The newly revamped Children’s Miracle Network's Youth Athletics Program is helping kids across the ArkLaTex learn ways to enhance their abilities so they can perform at a higher level in their individual sport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The program is one of 17 CMN programs through CHRISTUS Health.

Will Aultman is a 5th grader who was barely able to lift a 15-pound bar when he started the class two years ago.

"I've lifted a lot more now and I'm much stronger. I'm more confident. It's helped me work as a team," said Aultman.

Marlon Seets coaches the Youth Athletics Program.

“Will is a diligent worker," said Seets. "He hones in on technique. He listens to critiques that I give him on things that he should do and shouldn't do as far as the lifts that we do."

Two years after starting the class Will can now deadlift 172 pounds.

The class also focuses on speed and agility as well as weight training.

"We do a variety of different lifts, just back squat, power clean, hang snatches, pull-ups. A variety of different kinds of lifts," said Seets. "Work on just the full body, full extensive."

Aultman says the program gave him not only strength but also the courage to try out for football for the first time.

Children’s Hospital Week recently wrapped up at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The week, put on by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, was a chance to showcase the many children who have benefited from donation dollars to CMN Hospitals.

