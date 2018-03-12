CMN program helps teen moms before, after babies arrive

Jasmine Murff-Williams is a senior at Byrd High School and is a mom to 8-month-old Joshua. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals program is aiming to help expecting or current teen moms who are in high school learn what to do before and after baby arrives.

The program is called Teen Mom.

Jasmine Murff-Williams is a senior at Byrd High School and is a mom to 8-month-old Joshua.

When she found out she was pregnant Murff-Williams turned to the Teen Mom program to help guide her through a situation that had her scared, vulnerable, and uncertain.

"A lot of teen moms think they're going to judge me because I had a baby at this age," said Murff-Williams. "You have to realize that your baby is not a mistake. And you have to realize that yes I had a baby at a young age but I'm still going to do everything that you're doing."

Murff-Williams was directed to the Teen Mom program through her school counselor.

Mackey Roberson runs the Teen Mom program and says Murff-Williams has turned into a leader with the rest of the moms.

"We are able to provide that mentor program with classes, transportation and helping each mom develop a program that's individual for her to finish school and prepare for life outside of high school," said Roberson.

The most recent donation to the Teen Mom program from CMN dollars was interactive educational items for the babies to use while these moms are at the Teen Mom class.

When Murff-Williams graduates from high school in May she said she has a plan for her future with Joshua.

"I want to be a homicide detective," Murff-Williams said.

When asked why, she replied, "Law and Order. After I graduate I will hopefully be attending McNeese University and start my training course to be a homicide detective. Maybe the next four or five years you may see me."

The Teen Mom program is funded in part by donations made to the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.

CMN Hospitals recently held its annual conference at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida from March 6 through 9.

The conference, called Children’s Hospital Week, showcases the many children who benefit from CMN donation dollars.

During the week, CMN Hospitals announced its fundraising total for the year of 2017. More than 170 hospitals across the United States and Canada combined to raise more than $388 million.

Those donation dollars raised in the ArkLaTex go to 17 programs, including Teen Mom, with the area Children’s Miracle Network hospital, CHRISTUS Health.

