Caddo Parish twins recognized as CMN champions

Twins from Keithville were named the face of CHRISTUS Health’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

DeAsia and DeShun were selected to be the 2017 champions for the hospital.

The two were announced at one of the area’s biggest sponsors, Panda Express, in February.

DeAsia and DeShun were named because of their great strides made in therapy.

The two were born 15 weeks premature and were diagnosed with cerebral palsy as babies.

Both struggle with learning to talk and walk, something their mom, Dynasty R. Manning, was initially told neither would be able to do.

"It was hard to hear that your kids may never walk," said Manning. "Coming to Kids Clinic changed our lives because they gave us the hope that we had been waiting for and wishing for three years."

Kids Clinic is the program that’s partially funded by Children’s Miracle Network hospital donations.

Manning credits her children’s involvement with Kids Clinic as to why her children have made such significant improvements.

DeAsia can talk well but is still learning to walk while DeShun can walk well but has struggled to speak.

Manning said DeAsia says a prayer every night before bed hoping for change.

"Her prayer is please God, please help my brother talk better and please help me walk. Amen. Every night, same prayer. And I believe God is listening because it's happening," said Manning.

The twins were recognized as champions at this year’s Children’s Hospital Week.

The week is the annual conference for Children’s Miracle Network.

During the conference, CMN announced its donation total for the year of 2017 which toppled more than $388 million.

The conference showcases the champions across more than 170 CMN hospitals in the United States and Canada.

Twenty-three national champions were picked to make the trip to Orlando to be part of the special activities during the Children’s Hospital Week.

The event is held each year at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

