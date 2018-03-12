Woman faces drug charges in Red River, Natchitoches parishes

BOOKED: Jodie Denise Waters, 30, of the 400 block of Golden Road in Coushatta, one count each of second-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

A woman convicted of a drug charge seven years ago now faces similar charges in Natchitoches and Red River parishes.

Jodie Denise Waters, 30, was placed on three years of probation in 2011 after having been convicted of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Waters, of the 400 block of Golden Road in Coushatta, was arrested Jan. 21 on charges of possession of a Schedule II CDS and possession of a Schedule I CDS.

Then at 2:39 a.m. Friday, Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies stopped a 2008 Nissan SUV on U.S. Highway 71 in Campti.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies smelled marijuana smoke and noticed that the hands of the driver, later identified as Waters, were trembling nervously.

When asked about the marijuana smell, the driver allegedly indicated that some friends had smoked marijuana and left a shirt with the odor in the vehicle.

While searching the SUV, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine and marijuana in the driver’s purse.

Waters was released on $6,500 bond after being booked into Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each of second-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

