Man gets 10 years for bringing meth from Dallas to Shreveport

A member of drug ring that was distributing methamphetamine in the Shreveport area is going to prison for 10 years.

Dallas resident Carlos Delarosa then must serve five years on federal supervised release once he is released from prison, a judge has decided.

The 22-year-old was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport after being convicted of one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Delarosa is the last of four people to be convicted and sentenced in connection with the case, U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook's office reports.

He brought about a pound of methamphetamine from Dallas to Shreveport on March 29, according to testimony during the plea hearings.

Delarosa distributed some of the methamphetamine to 22-year-old Christopher Hudson, of Greenwood, who later was arrested when he traveled to a Shreveport casino.

After a brief investigation, law officers arrested Delarosa, 42-year-old Amone Louangamath, of Shreveport, and 41-year-old Daniel Koelemay, of Bossier City, at a Bossier City casino.

Louangamath was carrying a black bag that contained methamphetamine in clear plastic bags, two cell phones, digital scales and $3,250.

Agents found a drug ledger in Delarosa's front, right pants pocket.

They also seized about 7 ounces of methamphetamine, slightly more than an ounce of powder cocaine and a 9 mm Makarov semi-automatic handgun with seven rounds of ammunition from a safe in Delarosa’s hotel room.

Delarosa admitted to bringing methamphetamine to Shreveport - a total of a kilogram, or about 2.2 pounds, on two occasions and a total of 756 grams, or about 1.7 pounds, on three other trips.

Hudson, Koelmay and Louangamath previously pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge.

Hudson and Koelmay were sentenced Nov. 20. Each got three years and 10 months in prison then three years on supervised release.

Louangamath was sentenced Feb. 28 to three years and a month in prison then three years on supervised release.



The case was investigated by the DEA and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

