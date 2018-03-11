15 bands compete in 'The Band Wars' in Shreveport

"The Band Wars" competition came to Shreveport on March 10-11. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Band Wars, a huge "battle of the bands" event, was held Saturday and Sunday at Festival Plaza in Shreveport.

More than 2,000 bands from throughout the United States sent submissions to compete.

Only 15 made the cut.

The bands are competing to win $20,000, an EP recording of their music and a professional music video.

Part of the proceeds will go to The Warrior Network, which is designed to support military members and their families.

