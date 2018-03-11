LA lawmakers to consider bills to give military families relief

Louisiana lawmakers are set to consider several bills that provide regulatory relief for military families, like those at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Legislators' regular legislative session starts at noon Monday at the Capitol in Baton Rouge.

Among the proposals is Senate Bill 114, by Sen. Barrow Peacock, which would allow services members to terminate contracts for telephone, Internet, satellite radio and other utility services while they are deployed.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Ryan Gatti is proposing Senate Bill 262 to strengthen and streamline emergency response after a disaster by extending the period during which residents may file claims against an insurer, among other things.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak to state lawmakers about an hour after they convene Monday.

He is expected to outline his agenda for the legislative session.

