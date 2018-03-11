2 fatalities confirmed in East Texas - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2 fatalities confirmed in East Texas

MARION COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -

Two people are confirmed dead following severe thunderstorms that scoured across East Texas during overnight hours.

The storm causing quite the damage, producing large hail and knocking over a number of trees. 

Marion County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one fatality at the Brushy Creek campsite. 

According to the sheriff, a 40-year-old woman from southeast Texas died at the campground. 

It's not said whether or not anyone else was injured at the camping site.

National Weather Service in Shreveport did visit Brushy Creek campgrounds and confirmed the damage was not from a tornado but from winds reaching up to 80-90 M.P.H. 

Due to extensive damage, the campsite is likely to be closed for months. 

At this time, people are advised to not enter the campsite area. 

According to Longview Police department, a 41-year-old man was also killed during the storms at Flamingo Mobile Home Park after a tree fell on his mobile home.

His 12-year-old son was rescued and was taken to the hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story, we have a crew on scene working to find out more information for you.  

