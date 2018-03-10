Sewer repairs close intersection in Benton neighborhood

A sewer main in Benton's Kingston Plantation must be repaired and will close a busy intersection.

Cattails Trail and Silkwood Drive will be closed on Monday to allow contractors to make repairs, according to a news release from the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection while contractors work on the sewer main.

Contractors have estimated that the repairs will take two or three weeks to complete.

