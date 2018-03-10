Local craft brewers see brand boost through ArkLaTex Craft Beer & Barbecue Fest

Hundreds of craft beer and barbecue connoisseurs converged on the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport for the first ArkLaTex Craft Beer and Barbecue festival.

Although these beer aficionados came thirsty, it was the local brewers themselves who tapped into the opportunity to grow their brand.

"We started winning festivals, winning awards and we realized, 'hey, maybe we are good at this beer thing,'" said Jose Cardenas, a brewer for the Seventh Tap Brewing Project. "It seems like every event we go to, every event we do, we continue to grow."

Alongside some good friends, Cardenas started the Seventh Tap through a local brewing club. Their dream has become reality and they plan to open a brewery at the end of 2018 in Shreveport-Bossier.

"We put our name out there and get positive responses," said Cardenas.

But it's craft beer festivals, such as the one in Shreveport, where small brewing companies such as the Seventh Tap can truly flourish its brand.

"It just helps us continue to grow our name, continue to grow our brand," said Cardenas. "It lets people know who we are and where we're headed."

The Seventh Tap still homebrews much of its product and it isn't a cost-efficient or quick process either.

"We've been working on these beers for the last three months," said Cardenas. "This is just sacrifice we put into this, money we put into this and it's a passion and a dream we're following."

Other local breweries serving up a cold one today include Great Raft brewing company and Red River brewing company.

