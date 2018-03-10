'Nevertheless, she persisted' International Women's event held on Saturday

Multicultural Center of the South held their 7th annual International Women's Circle ceremony and reception today.

The theme of this years event “ Nevertheless she persisted: Honoring women who fight all forms of discrimination against women."

This was a free event and it was held in downtown Shreveport.

Angelique Fester-Evans served at the program's moderator.

The Guest Speaker this year was entrepreneur, advocate, global humanitarian, and professional life coach Velma Kirksey-Tarver

People who attended were encouraged to dress in a cultural attire of their own or of their choosing and bring a younger girl as a plus one.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.