'Nevertheless, she persisted' International Women's event held on Saturday

'Nevertheless, she persisted' International Women's event held on Saturday

By Kai Scates, News Content Specialist
SHREVEPORT, LA

Multicultural Center of the South held their 7th annual International Women's Circle ceremony and reception today. 

The theme of this years event “ Nevertheless she persisted: Honoring women who fight all forms of discrimination against women."

This was a free event and it was held in downtown Shreveport.

Angelique Fester-Evans served at the program's moderator.

The Guest Speaker this year was entrepreneur, advocate, global humanitarian, and professional life coach Velma Kirksey-Tarver

People who attended were encouraged to dress in a cultural attire of their own or of their choosing and bring a younger girl as a plus one.

