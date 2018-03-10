Natchitoches to perform smoke test on sewer lines

If you see smoke coming from below or above in Natchitoches — don't worry.

The City of Natchitoches Utility Department will be conducting a smoke test on sewer lines starting on Sunday.

Tests will last through Friday, March 16.

These tests are necessary to evaluate any breaks, cracks, or leaks in the sewer lines.

Residents may notice non-toxic smoke appear from roof vents throughout the week. Residents are advised not to be alarmed as this smoke is non-toxic and a direct result of testing.

For more information please contact the City of Natchitoches Utility Department at (318) 357-3850.

