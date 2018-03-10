Natchitoches to perform smoke test on sewer lines - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Natchitoches to perform smoke test on sewer lines

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -

If you see smoke coming from below or above in Natchitoches — don't worry.

The City of Natchitoches Utility Department will be conducting a smoke test on sewer lines starting on Sunday. 

Tests will last through Friday, March 16.

These tests are necessary to evaluate any breaks, cracks, or leaks in the sewer lines. 

Residents may notice non-toxic smoke appear from roof vents throughout the week. Residents are advised not to be alarmed as this smoke is non-toxic and a direct result of testing.

For more information please contact the City of Natchitoches Utility Department at (318) 357-3850.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

  • Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:00:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-03-11 20:13:29 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly