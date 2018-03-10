ETX 4-year-old dies from injuries, man arrested in connection

An East Texas child has died following severe injuries he received earlier this week and one man is in custody, charged with murder.

Benearl Jermain Lewis, 25 years old of Wake Village is charged with capital murder, according to a news release from Detective Todd Aultman with Wake Village Police Department. Police say that Lewis caused the child's injuries.

Lewis was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop by Wake Village police. Lewis was booked into the Bi-State Justice Center.

Bond has not been set.

The child was sent to a Little Rock Hospital for treatment, where he died on Thursday.

