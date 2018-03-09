2 arrested after discovery of nearly $250,000 in drugs

Two people have been charged following a drug bust with an estimated value of nearly a quarter of a million dollars in Natchitoches on Wednesday.

Temisan A. Smith, 20, of Houston, was pulled over for improper lane usage and other traffic offenses, according to a news release. However, Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents found 16,512 suspected Ecstasy pills, approximately 12 ounces of suspected Promethazine syrup and $912.00 U.S. Currency in the vehicle.

Reginald Warren, 36, of Natchitoches was later taken into custody following Smith's arrest. Agents got a search warrant for Warren's home in the 300 block of Wilkerson Road in Natchitoches. Warren denied that he lived there.

However, when searching the home, agents found over 4 pounds of Crystal Meth, an ounce of marijuana, 6 codeine pills, 1,307 pills of Ecstacy, $28,050 and a .38 revolver.

At the home, agents also located paraphernalia used for the packaging, manufacturing, and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Personal items belonging to Warren including U.S. Mail, rental receipts, family pictures and other items which proved Warren lived there.

In total, agents confiscated 4 pounds of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, 17,819 suspected Ecstasy pills, and $29, 662.00 of U.S. Currency were seized.

The total of narcotics seized is valued at over $240,000.00.

Smith is charged with improper lane usage, obstruction of driver view, Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS Schedule I (Ecstasy) and Possession With Intent to Distribute CDS Schedule V (Promethazine with Codeine).

Warren is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute CDS Schedule I (Ecstasy), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS V (Promethazine with Codeine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Second and Subsequent Offenses, Possession with intent to Distribute CDS Schedule I (Ecstasy), Possession with intent to Distribute CDS Schedule II (Crystal Methamphetamine), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

At the time of his arrest, Warren was out on bond for other narcotics charges.

