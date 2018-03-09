Investigators arrest 6 in Shreveport massage parlor busts

Investigators arrested six people during two massage parlor busts late this week in Shreveport.

Five of the arrests were made at a new massage parlor in the 8900 block of Jewella Avenue. The other was at a parlor in a residential area in the 5900 block of Fairfield Avenue just blocks from a school.

Caddo Correctional Center booking records show all six people face prostitution or related charges.

Caihong Kong, 29, booked at 5:03 a.m. March 8 on one count of prostitution and as an in-state fugitive

Xiangmei Li, 34, booked at 7:58 a.m. March 8 on one count of prostitution

Xuqiang Sun, 36, booked at 8:24 a.m. March 8 on one count each of pandering and prostitution

Song Xinying, 41, booked at 4:17 a.m. March 8 on one count of prostitution by massage and as an in-state fugitive

Daomei Zhang, 40, booked at 4:10 a.m. March 8 on one count of prostitution and as an in-state fugitive

Wenwei Zhou, 35, booked at 4:58 a.m. March 8 on one count of prohibited sexual conduct during a massage and as an in-state fugitive

No one answered the door at either massage parlor.

Workers at businesses neighboring the Jewella Avenue parlor said that location was very busy.

"The day they opened up, they had too much business, too much business," Ken Pipkins said. "And what I mean by that, the whole parking lot be full, you know, from Day One."

Pipkins said that was the first red flag about the massage parlor that opened less than a month ago next to the Metro PCS store he manages.

He and fellow employee Dameyen Jackson pointed out clues in the back of the strip mall that people had been living in the massage parlor.

"They cook in the back behind the store," Pipkins said. "(They) wash clothes, hang it up out on the line behind the store. So we pretty much knew they were staying there."

Pipkins and Jackson said when they spotted broken glass outside the business Thursday morning, they had a strong feeling police had shut it down.

They said their feelings were confirmed after recognizing several Caddo Correctional Center mugshots online as people they believe worked at the massage parlor.

"Kind of figured something was going on," Jackson said. "But you don't want to accuse nobody."

Authorities say there is an ongoing investigation at this time.

