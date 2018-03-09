Father, son arrested in connection with arson threats at deer camps in Bossier Parish

Gary Lee Wilson, 54, is arrested Monday afternoon after making threats to burn down a neighbor’s barn and another location in northern Bossier Parish. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Coty Wilson, 31, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A father and son are both behind bars for making a string of arson threats at deer camps in northern Bossier Parish.

Coty Wilson, 31, joins his dad Gary Wilson, 54, Wednesday on warrant charges of two counts of obstruction of justice.

His father Gary has been in jail since Feb. 26 with two counts of communicating of false information of planned arson, received additional charges of obstruction of justice and injuring public record as the investigation continues.

The charges for the Wilsons stem from an ongoing investigation since 2017.

Bossier deputies gathered evidence that revealed Gary Wilson made threats to burn down a neighbor’s barn. Gary Wilson faces $550,000 bond while Coty has a $30,000 bond.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and more charges are possible.

