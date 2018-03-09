3 arrested facing several drug-related charges in Caddo Parish

Two drug stings lands three people behind bars after seizing over 100 grams of marijuana on Wednesday. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Two drug stings lands three people behind bars after seizing over 100 grams of marijuana on Wednesday.

The first happened in the 300 block of West 68 Street.

Agents found 99.5 grams of marijuana and one marijuana plant for a combined value of $3,985.

Ike Singer, 32, was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and cultivation of marijuana.

In a separate case, agents executed a warrant in the 2900 block of Fulton Street.

They seized 11.5 grams of marijuana, 142 doses of suspected ecstasy, 15 grams of cocaine, 15 does of oxycodone, two guns and $1,081 in cash.

All the drugs total $5,540 in street value.

Jamarea Allen, 23, and Deonta White, 23, were both charged with several drug-related charges.

Both were booked into Caddo Correction Center.

