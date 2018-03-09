Crash blocks traffic on I-20 west near Airline Drive - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crash blocks traffic on I-20 west near Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route on their Friday commute due to a wreck in Bossier City on Interstate 20 west.

A wreck has blocked the left lane on I-20 west. Congestion has reached Industrial Drive. 

