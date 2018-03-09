The Band Wars coming to Shreveport

The Band Wars will be in Shreveport March 10th and 11th.

The Band Wars is a huge "battle of the bands" style event that will take place Saturday, March 10th and Sunday, March 11th at Festival Plaza in Shreveport.

Over 2,000 bands across the United States sent submissions to participate in this event but only 15 made the cut.

The bands are competing to win $20,000 cash, an EP recording of their music, and a professional music video as well.

Starting at 10 a.m. on March 10th you can go out and witness the start of a weekend long music festival before things wrap up on Sunday. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. on March 11.

There will be a kids area brought to you by Berkshire Hathaway, Food Vendors, Craft Vendors and 15 talented bands.

Saturday night will end with a performance by The top Tom Petty tribute band in the country The Damn Torpedoes and finally the announcement of our top 5.

To purchase tickets go to www.thebandwars.com or to purchase discount tickets please visit our ticket locations, Daquiri Express, What's on Tap and Flying Heart Brewery.

For an up to date list of ticket locations or to purchase tickets online, www.thebandwars.com A portion of the proceeds will go to The Warrior Network which is designed to support Military members and their families.

