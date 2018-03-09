Risk of severe storms late Saturday into Sunday morning

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

There is a slight risk of severe storms for SW Arkansas and most of NW Louisiana from late Saturday into Sunday morning. It is bordered by a Marginal Risk, the lowest risk, for the rest of the Ark-La-Tex. It appears from the time line storms could start in the northern Ark-La-Tex after 7 p.m.and exit our entire area by early Sunday morning.

The main threats with the evening and overnight storms are high thunderstorm wind gusts and damaging large hail. Downpours maybe found in any strong storms but flooding issues should not develop. The tornado threat appears low.

Here's the latest time line of storms from Futuretrack:

8:00 AM: Showers with isolated thunder will develop before dawn Saturday. Some of those storms may contain small hail, but we're unlikely to see severe weather early in the day.

8:00 PM: Strong to severe storms are developing in and near southwest Arkansas.

10:00 PM: Strong to severe storms are ongoing in southwest Arkansas with some storms building back into northeast Texas.

12:00 AM: The strongest storms are found around the I-20 corridor across northern Louisiana and east Texas.

3:00 AM: A few strong storms show up south of I-20, but the threat for severe weather is diminishing by this time of night.

The time line and placement of strongest storms could always change slightly. We will track it very carefully. As always, you can get the latest information from: ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app. You can also follow the StormTracker 12 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

