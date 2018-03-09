Former Church of the Cross pastor arrested after deputies find meth in his home

Andy C. Harris, 56, of the 2400 block of Benton Road in Bossier City (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The now former Senior Pastor of Haughton's Church of the Cross has resigned following his drug-related arrest.

Andy C. Harris, 56, faces charges after Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies say he admitted he possessed methamphetamine at his home in Bossier City in the 2400 block of Benton Road in Bossier City.

A spokesperson for Church of the Cross said they are saddened by these developments.

Harris is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they learned of possible drug use at Harris' residence. He reportedly cooperated with detectives, admitted he was in possession of methamphetamine and gave deputies consent to search his residence to retrieve the drugs.

During the search of his home, detectives found about 3.4 grams of suspected meth along with a smoking device and snorting device.

Harris was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $5,000.

Board and staff members are working to determine what's best for the congregation after Harris' resignation.

