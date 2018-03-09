Bossier man arrested after deputies find meth in his home

Andy C. Harris, 56, of the 2400 block of Benton Road in Bossier City (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Benton man is facing charges after the Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies say he admitted he possessed methamphetamine at his home in Bossier City.

Andy C. Harris, 56, of the 2400 block of Benton Road in Bossier City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they learned of possible drug use at Harris' residence. He reportedly cooperated with detectives, admitted he was in possession of methamphetamine and gave deputies consent to search his residence to retrieve the drugs.

During the search of his home, detectives found about 3.4 grams of suspected meth along with a smoking device and snorting device.

Harris was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $5,000.

