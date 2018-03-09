Shop healthier with a guided tour through a grocery store

Healthy eating is a challenge for a lot of people. And a lot of the learning curve starts in the grocery store.

With food labels that are hard to pronounce and a vast array of unhealthy items on store shelves, shopping for a healthy lifestyle is hard work.

The MLK Health Center and Pharmacy in Shreveport wants to take the stress out of grocery shopping with private, guided grocery tours with a registered dietitian.

The tours take place on the third Saturday and fourth Monday of each month and tickets are $25.

