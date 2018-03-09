Dozens 'geaux bald' to raise awareness for childhood cancer

A combination of more than 30 LSU medical students, residents, community members and doctors will get haircuts Friday they'll likely remember forever.

Friday afternoon marks "Shave Day" for the LSUHSC chapter of St. Baldrick's, an organization which raises money and awareness for childhood cancer.

According to St. Baldrick's, only 4 percent of federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research.

Organizers are looking to raise $60,000. So far, they've garnered close to $45,000 in donations, but expect to exceed well over $50,000.

If you'd like to make a donation on behalf of the LSUHSC chapter of St. Baldrick's, click here.

Locks sheared off from some participants will be donated, as well.

After the shave people are invited to head over to Twisted Root on Line for dinner and mention "Geaux Bald" when checking out to have 20 percent of their purchase donated to St. Baldrick's.

