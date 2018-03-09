Teen arrested for making threats against school

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a 16-year old student for making terroristic threats against Parkway High School.

According to Lt. Bill Davis, several students overheard the teen making comments on Thursday. The students then contacted the school district's administration.

After an investigation by Bossier deputies, the teen was arrested on charges of terrorizing. He was arrested at the high school.

The teen has been taken to the Ware Detention Center in Coushatta.

Deputies did not locate a gun.

Lt. Davis encouraged parents to talk to their children about speaking out when they hear threatening language. The teen's name is not being released since he is a juvenile.

"We simply cannot stress enough just how serious we take any threat to other students, faculty, or to the school,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington stated in the news release. “The safety and security of our young people is paramount at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and our policy is rather simple when it comes to making threats to harm other people – ZERO TOLERANCE!"

