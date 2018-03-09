LSUS professor to have 'Uncomfortable Conversations' with students

LSUS Assistant Professor of Digital Arts Samantha Barbour tackles part in the College of Arts and Sciences lecture series with a thought-provoking spin on discussing rape culture.

Discussing Uncomfortable Conversations Barbour wants people to react and make their voice heard instead of getting lost in comments on social media post. She hopes her study will gauge people’s reactions to discussing rape culture in popular media.

Professor Barbour invited anyone who agreed or disagreed with the display to attend the open discussion about uncomfortable conversations.

Not one individual who was opposed showed up.

Previously, Barbour set up an exhibit at Iowa State University where she attended school with "uncomfortable" photos leading up to this discussion.

"I hung them in restrooms, water fountains, hallways, newspaper stands," Barbour said.

Within two hours if the photos being up Professor Barbour stated that her exhibit was destroyed pictures were removed from everywhere and ripped in half.

Some people saw the images and went to the Dean about how offended they were.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.