Woman faces life in prison after murder conviction

A Caddo Parish woman is facing life in prison for the murder of a man she used to work for as a sitter.

A jury found 30-year-old Amanda Williams guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 slaying of Bryan Savage.

Williams and accomplice Cameron Lewis were convicted of breaking into the Woolworth Road home of Savage armed with a small-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a small-caliber rifle.

Williams was previously employed in the home as a sitter for an elderly person.

Jurors determined that Williams and Lewis ransacked the home and stole televisions, a cell phone, jewelry, currency and a work truck.

When Savage confronted the burglars during the burglary, he was shot once in the chest.

Williams confessed that she and Lewis continued to search the home while Savage lay dying on the floor.

A fire set to destroy evidence burned the residence and 20 percent of Savage’s body, according to a release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.

Williams and Lewis were captured on casino surveillance cameras driving the stolen truck and dividing the stolen goods an hour later.

Williams confessed to committing the burglary but denied shooting Savage and burning the home.

The district attorney's office says as each defendant stated the other was the killer, state law prohibited the two from being tried at the same time. But under the felony murder rule, each defendant is responsible for the death.

A jury found Cameron Lewis guilty of second-degree murder on January 10 and he was sentenced to life in prison on January 24.

Williams will return for formal sentencing March 14. The mandatory sentence under Louisiana law is life without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

