Annual Angola Prison Rodeo set for April

The "Wildest Show in the South" will be held in the former "Bloodiest Prison in the World" in April, and tickets are already on sale.

According to Gary Young with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, inmates are already getting ready for the 54th year of the Angola Rodeo, which will be hosted at the state penitentiary on April 21-22.

"The rodeo does so much for the facility and for the folks who are incarcerated there," Young said. "We are a Louisiana tradition. We are well over 50 years and we are the only prison that still does the rodeo."

According to angolarodeo.com, the rodeo features a number of events such as wild horse racing, barrel racing, bull dodging and riding.

Perhaps the most dangerous events are Convict Poker and Guts & Glory.

Convict Poker involves four inmates sitting at a table when a wild bull is released into the arena. The last poker play to remain in their chair wins.

Guts & Glory is where a poker chip is tied to a wild bull. Inmates then compete to take the chit from the bull.

Aside from the events, rodeo fans can also listen to inmate bands and eat authentic Louisiana foods. There are also several shops offering items created by inmates.

Young said the tax money from the items sold will go back into the local community.

He also stated inmates who demonstrate good behavior get to participate in the rodeo.

"The rodeo is a behavioral tool," Young said. "If your conduct is poor, you're not going to get to participate in the rodeo so it's a great behavioral modification tool for us."

