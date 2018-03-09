Police search for people accused of burglarizing repair shop

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police Property Crimes Detectives are on the hunt for suspects accused of burglarizing a west Shreveport business. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Two people are on the run after a burglary of car repair shop in west Shreveport.

It happened back on February 21 at Lee's Transmissions shop in the 5600 block of Mansfield Road.

Officers say at least two people were captured on video breaking the window of the business in an apparent attempt to get in.

Detectives are releasing the video with hopes that someone will be able to help identify the people.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people.

Anyone with any information can submit it anonymously at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via the app at P3Tips.

