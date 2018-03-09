Fire reported at Shreveport elementary school

Shreveport firefighters responded to a reported fire at an elementary school Friday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at Queensborough Elementary School in the 2700 block of Catherine Street.

At one point there were as many as 9 fire department units at the school.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke in the building.

The smoke reportedly stemmed from a small fire in a storage closet.

Firefighters say there was no major damage to the school and classes are expected to start on time.

Crews remained on scene to vent out the smoke.

Caddo Parish School spokeswoman Mary Woods says crews are working to stain and restore the woodwork in the school. They believe the fire started when rags with the staining solvent in the closet combusted.

