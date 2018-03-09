Police ask for help identifying bakery burglar

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

The hunt is on for a person who broke into a Shreveport bakery and took money from the register.

The incident caught on surveillance video happened on February 25 at Julianne's Restaurant in the 800 block of Kings Highway.

The video shows a person armed with some type of tool bust the glass door and enters the restaurant.

The person then goes directly to a cash drawer and takes an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say as they left, the person was careful to stay mostly out of the view of cameras.

The person was described as wearing a mask, gloves, a puffy blue jacket, and blue jeans.

Police say the burglar took off in a gray Chevrolet four-door truck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

