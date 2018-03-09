SPD seeks truck with bullet holes, driver accused of attacking man

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for the driver of a truck who they believe pistol-whipped another man early Friday morning.

Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. at 235 Wall Street, which is the listed address for Strange Brew.

A man was standing outside the bar when another man in a red Dodge pick-up truck pulled up and the pair got into an argument, according to police reports.

Police say the man from the truck got out and hit the other man with a gun.

That when people in the parking lot reportedly started firing shots at the man from the truck.

Police say the man got back into his truck and took off.

The man who was hit with the gun was taken to University Health for his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police are searching for a red Dodge pick up truck with bullet holes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

