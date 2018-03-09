Fire damages Shreveport home

Shreveport firefighters are investigating after a house on Earl Street was damaged by flames early Friday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters are investigating after a house was damaged by flames early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Earl Street.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames when they arrived.

The woman who lived there was at work at the time of the fire but her alarm company was alerted to the smoke in the home, according to firefighters.

Crews had the flames under control in about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.