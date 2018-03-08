Red River businesses play catch up following February floods

February dropped a record amount of rain in parts of the ArkLaTex, and some business owners say they're using March to clean up the damage floods left behind. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"It has been atrocious," said Jimmy Sapp, the owner of Red River South Marina in South Bossier Parish. "It's been bad, worrying about the water and then trying to clean up and then it comes back and I think its affected our cabins its affected a lot of fishermen we've had some decent weather as far as nice pretty weather but they cant get on the river."

It's a ripple effect that has hit other neighboring businesses as well.

"The fish biting down here?" asked one Handi Mart customer. "We haven't had too many people lately, but its fixing to start picking back up," said Handi Mart employee Farris Dushane.

March and April are big for fishing tournaments along the river. But so far Marina owners have already canceled two.



"It really declined a lot over the last 2 years," said Dushane referring to customer traffic. "So we've gotten to where we're really slow lately, and it would be really nice if we picked back up again."

Fisherman Wes Biggs says he and other sportsmen are just waiting for the tides to turn.

"Rivers one of the best places to fish down here, but when the waters up that high you better just stay away from it. I'm sure the fish is still biting, but it ain't something I wanna mess with it up," Biggs said.

Sapp became the owner of the Red River South Marina, along with the cabins, and multi-room trailers in December 2017.

A Shreveport native says he has seen the river rise, just never from the view of a business owner.

"They've told me horror stories and I've seen a lot of the pictures so just hoping for the best, you know. I was hoping that was a 100-year flood. That's what they always talk about. If we don't have another flood for another 100 years, I'm in pretty good shape," Sapp said.

There are several big tournaments and events happening at Red River South Marina this Spring and Summer. The first one is the ABA Ray Scott Championship, which businesses here say they are excited about having.

