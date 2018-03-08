DeSoto School Board taps Kathy Noel as interim superintendent

Kathy Noel, director of student learning for DeSoto public schools, has been selected as the School District's interim superintendent. (Source: Facebook)

DeSoto School Board members have decided who will fill in until a new superintendent is chosen.

Board members Thursday evening selected Kathy Noel, director of student learning, to lead DeSoto School District.

She succeeds Cade Brumley, who has taken the job of superintendent of Jefferson Parish public schools.

Noel will take over the position when Brumley's notice is complete in two weeks.

