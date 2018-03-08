Man charged with robbery in Bossier City

Juan Dykes, 19, is charged with armed robbery with a firearm. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man is in custody Thursday morning in connection with an armed robbery earlier in the year in Bossier City.

Juan Dykes, 19, of Shreveport, is charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

The incident happened on Jan. 2 in the Orchard Apartments in the 4800 block of Shed Road.

Police say Dykes and another suspect, Coby Barron, 18, forced their way into the apartment and robbed two people.

Barron was arrested on Jan. 5 on the same charge.

Dykes bond is set at $100,000.

