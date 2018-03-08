ETX residents shocked that ATF agents raided neighbor's home

The East Texas man whose home ATF agents raided is suspected of threatening some Bossier Parish officials.

ATF agents box firearms seized in a raid the afternoon of March 7 at a house in Hooks, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Man whose home ATF raided is suspected of threatening Bossier officials

Hooks is your typical small, quiet, All-American town nestled in East Texas.

The community is the sort of place where families stretch back for generations and everyone is known by their first name.

That's why residents of the hamlet are shocked and upset that federal agents swarmed a residence there Wednesday and seized a number of guns.

The older couple who live there always have been warm and welcoming, neighbors say.

Nor, they say, was there ever any suspicious behavior by the pair.

And that raises a number of questions about why ATF agents raided the home, residents say.

Sources have told KSLA News 12 that the man whose home was raided is suspected of threatening some Bossier Parish officials.

Those threats and the raid Wednesday are not linked but do involve the same suspect, they said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

