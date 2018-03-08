Man arrested after hiding in trunk

The Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested Spencer Brown, 26, of Nash Texas, for violating a protective order after he climbed out of the trunk of his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance call to the Neighborhood Walmart on Summerhill Road.

The female victim told officers she heard movement inside her vehicle and someone calling her name after she parked in the store parking lot.

Shortly after Brown emerged from the trunk of her vehicle, whom she had been granted a protective order against.The victim then ran into the store and called 9-1-1.

Moments later on a nearby street, an officer found Brown walking from the Neighborhood Walmart.

When Brown was stopped, he repeatedly insisted that his name was Jerry and denied having just come from the Neighborhood Walmart.

It was only after the officer told him that she had seen his mugshot and knew his name that he admitted to lying about his identity.

He was arrested without incident for Failure to Identify and the outstanding warrant for Violation of a Protective Order.

Brown had been the subject the previous day related to an incident earlier in the week where he violated the protective order.

Brown was also charged with a second charge of Violation of a Protective Order for his actions at the store.

It is not known how long Brown was inside the victim’s vehicle.

Brown was transported to the Bi-State Jail. His bond has been set at a total of $25,000 for the three misdemeanor charges.

