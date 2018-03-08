Investigators find 17 pounds of marijuana in Shreveport

A bundle of marijuana weighing 17 pounds was seized during a drug investigation in south Shreveport on Tuesday, according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump.

Members of the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Special Response Team conducted a search warrant at 417 Brushy Bayou, which is when they found Anthony Murray, 46 inside the residence.

Durning a search of the residence, agents seized an estimated $174,493 worth of marijuana, $8,545 in cash, and a handgun.

Murray is being charged with: