Investigators find 17 pounds of marijuana in Shreveport

Anthony Murray, 46, arrested after police found 17 pounds of marijuana inside a home. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Anthony Murray, 46, arrested after police found 17 pounds of marijuana inside a home. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
Drug investigation leads to 17-pound bundle of marijuana. (Source: Eric Pointer KSLA News 12) Drug investigation leads to 17-pound bundle of marijuana. (Source: Eric Pointer KSLA News 12)
A bundle of marijuana weighing 17 pounds was seized during a drug investigation in south Shreveport on Tuesday, according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump. 

Members of the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Special Response Team conducted a search warrant at 417 Brushy Bayou, which is when they found Anthony Murray, 46 inside the residence. 

Durning a search of the residence, agents seized an estimated $174,493 worth of marijuana, $8,545 in cash, and a handgun.  

Murray is being charged with: 

  • MANUF - DIST OF SCHEDULE I

  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM/POSS OF CDS

  • POSS OF FIREARM/CONCLD WEAP BY FELN

