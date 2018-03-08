Narcotics task force to hold conference on recent drug seizure

The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force is set to hold a news conference on Thursday about a recent drug seizure.

The briefing will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the third floor of the Shreveport Police Department. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator will be present.

The conference is not connected to the release that was issued Wednesday about 26 drug-related arrests.

