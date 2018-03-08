Agents seize 17 pounds of marijuana from south Shreveport home

BOOKED: Now 46-year-old Anthony Warric Murray, 46, of Shreveport, one count each of distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Source: Caddo Parish Sheri

From her vantage the side of a plastic cup, Walt Disney's Minnie Mouse appears to be staring at a large block of marijuana sitting on a kitchen table.

That's what narcotics agents say they found when they raided a house Tuesday in the Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills area of south Shreveport.

Now 46-year-old Anthony Warric Murray, of Shreveport, faces one count each of distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. His bonds total $100,000.

Murray was arrested after Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit and Caddo sheriff’s Special Response Team members searched a residence off Linwood Avenue just west of Calvary Baptist Academy.

Agents seized a total of 17 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $174,493, a handgun and $8,545 in cash from the brick house at 417 Brushy Bayou Blvd., authorities said.

Online records show this is the second time for Murray to be booked into Caddo Correctional.

He was booked Dec. 20, 2013, on one count each of possession of a Schedule III CDS, manufacture/distribution of a Schedule II CDS and possession of a Schedule II CDS.

The raid Tuesday was the focus of a news conference Thursday morning at Shreveport police headquarters.

"One of the main reasons we wanted to show you this, is to any of you young people, or any of the older guys like Murray, you got to know better this is still against the law," said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Prator says while other states are legalizing marijuana he wants people to know that's 'not' the case in Louisiana.

"We hadn't forgotten marijuana just because people seem to be smiling and joking and laughing about it and thinking it's not that bad of a deal. it is a bad deal."

Many of the neighbors said they had no idea what was going on behind these doors. And Prator said normally, the wouldn't because they don't usually talk about bust like this but this time it was different.

"Cause the dots quit connecting. We went as far as we could up and down the chain with this. up and down their little supply. So we didn't mind talking about it," said Prator.

It is unrelated to a news release issued Wednesday about 26 drug-related arrests in east Shreveport, authorities said.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.