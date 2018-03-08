Body found in Bossier City, authorities working to ID man

Bossier City police are still on the scene where a man's body was found inside an abandoned box trailer.

Police got the call just after 8 a.m. on Thursday near the A.R. Teague Parkway, close to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge. A man walking his dog found the body.

According to Bossier City police Spokesman Mark Natale, the body was in a stage of decomposition and had probably been there for several days.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death and to determine the man's identity.

Natale said it's possibly a homeless male, and there are no obvious answers at this time.

The box trailer was on city property.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. Detectives are still at the scene.

