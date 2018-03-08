Body found believed to be missing Bossier City man

Bossier City police believe the body found inside an abandoned box trailer Thursday morning is the man who had been reported missing last month.

Police say the body is 48-year-old Steven Richard Jones.

Jones was last seen on Feb. 7 when he left his friend's home in Bossier City. He was reported missing on Feb. 17.

Police got the call just after 8 a.m. on Thursday near the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, close to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge. A man searching for his dog found the body in a heavily wooded area.

According to Bossier City police Spokesman Mark Natale, the body was in a stage of decomposition and had probably been there for several days.

Friends and family told police that Jones had been living on the streets and was homeless.

Detectives say a wallet with Jones' driver license along with other identifying evidence indicates the body is likely Jones.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

